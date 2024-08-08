On August 8, 2024, Robert Probst, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ventas Inc (VTR, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company at a price of $58.87 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 156,403 shares of Ventas Inc.

Ventas Inc, a real estate investment trust, primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry, including senior housing communities, medical office buildings, and other healthcare-related facilities.

Over the past year, Robert Probst has sold a total of 38,500 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Ventas Inc were trading at $58.87 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $24.53 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Ventas Inc is $53.46 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand recent insider trends and the valuation context of Ventas Inc.

