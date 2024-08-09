On August 9, 2024, Brian Truelove, Director at Bristow Group Inc (VTOL, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,504 shares in the company.

Bristow Group Inc operates as a provider of industrial aviation services, offering transportation, search and rescue, and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide.

The shares were sold at a price of $37.09 each, totaling $111,270. The sale occurred when Bristow Group Inc's stock was trading at a market cap of approximately $1.08 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 35.59, which is above the industry median of 11.04.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Bristow Group Inc is estimated at $31.28 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Bristow Group Inc shows a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend in insider activity can often provide insight into the sentiment within the company's leadership.

For more detailed information on insider trades at Bristow Group Inc, interested parties can refer to the official SEC filings.

