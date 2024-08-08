Aug 08, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Riad Mishlawi - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Okay, good morning, everyone. It's always great to sit in front of you when we have good results. It makes the day much more pleasing. Anyways, I just wanted to go over some, maybe, overall messages. We had, as you all know, we had an excellent performance in H1. Revenue was increased by about 10%, with the three businesses performing well, underpinned by our strong commercial and operational capabilities.



We continued to invest in the businesses and deliver on our corporate strategy. In the first half, we had grown our portfolio, launching 59 products across our businesses, and continued to strengthen our pipeline with more than 300 products currently in the pipeline.



We further strengthened our leadership team. As you know, we had some additions, we had some shuffling around and some changes in responsibilities. We announced strategic acquisitions of Xellia products. The Xellia acquisition included products, manufacturing facility and R&D assets. Of course, as you know, we're still waiting for