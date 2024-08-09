On August 9, 2024, Michael Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 300,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,909,576 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co, a leader in the packaging industry, provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company is known for its commitment to innovation and sustainability in packaging solutions.

Over the past year, Michael Doss has sold a total of 300,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend within the company, where there have been four insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co were priced at $28.11 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $8.457 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 12.04, which is below both the industry median of 16.43 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $23.83, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation and the recent trading price relative to its GF Value.

