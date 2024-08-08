Aug 08, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT
Kay Choi - CJ ENM Co Ltd - Head of IR
(interpreted) Good afternoon, this is Kay Choi from CJ ENM, IR department. I thank the shareholders and analysts for taking time out of your very busy schedule. Now let's begin the earnings release session versus and then to 2024. Please note that the financial and management results presented today have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and could be subject to changes upon such review.
We have here with us CFO, Deuk-su Hwang; and Heads of different business units; from Media we have, [Kee Tong Hong]; from Film, [Kiang Bam Ku]; Music, Hyung-Kwan Shin; Global, Sean Choi; and from commerce we have, [Seong Be Park]; and from Studio Dragon, Jey-hyun Kim; from TVING, Choi Ju-hui; and from CJ ENM Studios, Yoon, Sang Hyun.
First, CFO, Deuk-su Hwang will deliver the company's management plans and goals.
Deuk-su Hwang - CJ ENM Co - CFO & Head of the Management Support Office
(interpreted) Good afternoon. This is CFO, Deuk-su Hwang. CJ ENM continued its efforts to further enhance
Q2 2024 CJ ENM Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT
