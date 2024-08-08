Q1 2025 Bharat Forge Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kedar Dixit, CFO, Bharat Forge Limited.



Kedar Dixit - Bharat Forge Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in the call. I'll take you through the consolidated business highlights for the quarter. Along with me, I have Mr. Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Deputy Managing Director; Raj Gopal who is the in charge of our IR operation; Subodh Tandale, who heads our Component Division and other finance colleagues.



On a consolidated basis, on a YoY, revenue grew by about 6% to INR4,106 crores, while EBITDA grew by 23% to INR759 crores, and PBT has also seen a significant growth of 30% to INR469 crores. EBITDA margins improved by 260 basis points on a YoY basis to 18.5% in this quarter with bulk of improvement driven by Indian entities. Consolidated