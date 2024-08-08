On August 8, 2024, Lisa Wardell, Director at Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE, Financial), sold 67,330 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 94,804 shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Adtalem Global Education Inc operates as a provider of workforce solutions and educational services. The company offers programs in the medical and healthcare, financial services, and business and law sectors, among others, aimed at professional education and certification.

Over the past year, Lisa Wardell has sold a total of 362,128 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Adtalem Global Education Inc, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc were priced at $71.51. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.716 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.13, which is above the industry median of 18.59.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $56.08, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28. This suggests that Adtalem Global Education Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

