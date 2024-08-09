On August 9, 2024, Joel Anderson, a Director at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM, Financial), executed a sale of 20,851 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 18,809 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc operates as a retailer of fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States, offering a range of products focusing on health and wellness. The company's stores provide fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care, and natural household items catering to consumers' health-conscious lifestyles.

Over the past year, Joel Anderson has sold a total of 26,138 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc shows a total of 49 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc were trading at $96.16 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $9.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 30.18, which is above both the industry median of 16.735 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $41.71, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.31. This suggests that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

