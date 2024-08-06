Q1 2025 Gland Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, Sagar. Good evening, everyone, and we welcome you to Gland Pharma earnings conference call for Q1 FY25. My name is Ankit, and I head investments, M&A and corporate strategy at Gland. Joining me today on the call are Mr. Srinivas Sadu, our Executive Chairman and CEO; Mr. Alain, the Chief Executive Officer of Cenexi, our European CDMO business; and Mr. Ravi Mitra, our CFO.



Together today, we'll discuss our business performance and address any questions that you may have. We will begin with the business highlights and Mr. Sadu followed by an overview of the Cenexi's performance from Alain,.And lastly, the Group financial review by Ravi.



