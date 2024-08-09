On August 9, 2024, John Chrystal, Director at MoneyLion Inc (ML, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 49,967 shares of MoneyLion Inc.

MoneyLion Inc operates as a financial technology company that provides lending, financial advisory, and investment services to consumers. The company is known for its digital platform that offers various financial solutions tailored to the needs of its users.

The shares were bought at a price of $45.88 each, totaling $458,800. This transaction has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, John Chrystal has acquired a total of 13,000 shares of MoneyLion Inc and has not sold any shares. This pattern of insider buying could be indicative of the insider's strong belief in the company's future prospects.

The overall insider transaction history for MoneyLion Inc shows a trend with 4 insider buys and 24 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, MoneyLion Inc's shares trading at $45.88 give the company a market cap of $478.115 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 335.31, which is higher than the industry median, suggesting a premium valuation.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $22.52, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.04, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus metrics.

This insider purchase might attract the attention of investors, considering the insider's increasing stake and the current valuation metrics of MoneyLion Inc.

