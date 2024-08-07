Aug 07, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT

Horst Pudwill - Techtronic Industries Co Ltd - Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for coming. Thank you, our Board of Directors here and most of our senior management from the U.S. and Europe and overseas. Thank you. It gives me a great pleasure to welcome all of you to TTI's Group's 2024 first half results announcement. I would like to start by introducing Steve Richman and is present on the recent promotion to TTI's Group CEO, Steven. Welcome aboard. We had an outstanding first half with sales outperforming the market on delivering double-digit profit and growth.



Our group Vice Chairman, Mr. Stephan Pudwill, will continue with our opening remark, but let me tell you one thing. We don't care what's out there. We only care about our shareholder, our investor to deliver with best results. And we don't care what happened competition up or down, which has not happened in this case or down. But our first focal point are our investors. Thank you very much, Stephan. I hand you over.



Stephan Pudwill - Techtronic Industries Co Ltd - Vice Chairman

