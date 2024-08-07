Q2 2024 ACV Auctions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, greetings and welcome to the ACV Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference has been recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tim Fox. Please go ahead.



Tim Fox - ACV Auctions Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining ACVâs conference call to discuss our second quarter 2024 financial results. With me on the call today are George Chamoun, Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Zerella, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, please note that todayâs comments include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future financial guidance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and involve factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.



A discussion of the risks and uncertainties