AMP Ltd (AMLTF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong NPAT Growth and Effective Cost Management

AMP Ltd (AMLTF) reports a 4.5% increase in NPAT and significant cost reductions, despite a slight revenue decline.

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • NPAT: Up 4.5% to $118 million.
  • Costs: Down nearly 6.5%, on track to deliver $690 million.
  • EPS: Up nearly 16% over H1 2023.
  • Dividend: $0.02 per share, 20% franked.
  • Capital Return: $963 million returned from buyback, aiming to complete $1.1 billion by year-end.
  • Revenue: Down 4% on H1 2023.
  • Interest Costs: Down due to debt repayment.
  • Platforms NPAT: Up over 22% to $54 million.
  • Superannuation and Investments NPAT: Up over 21% to $34 million.
  • Advice Business Losses: Trimmed to $15 million.
  • New Zealand Wealth Management NPAT: $17 million, flat period on period.
  • Group Segment Revenue: Up slightly to $37 million.
  • Controllable Costs: Down 6.4% to $339 million.
  • Surplus Capital: $676 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • NPAT increased by 4.5% to $118 million, indicating strong business performance.
  • Costs reduced by nearly 6.5%, showing effective cost management.
  • EPS earnings are up, leading to a $0.02 per share dividend, 20% franked.
  • Successful capital return program with $963 million returned from buyback, nearing the $1.1 billion target.
  • Debt reduction efforts have been successful, helping maintain credit ratings.

Negative Points

  • Revenue down 4% compared to H1 2023, primarily due to NIM contraction in the Bank.
  • Statutory NPAT down to $103 million, impacted by previous gains on AMP capital transactions.
  • The Advice business continues to operate at a loss, with a $30 million accounting loss expected from the sale.
  • Increased arrears in the Bank's credit quality metrics, indicating potential future risks.
  • Continued competitive pressure in the deposit market affecting net interest margins.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of AMP Ltd (AMLTF, Financial) Earnings Call Transcript

Q: Can you explain the expected increase in controllable costs in the second half despite your cost-saving initiatives?
A: We typically see second-half seasonality due to salary changes and marketing spend. The increase is more moderate than in previous years, and we are making small investments to drive growth, particularly in the platforms business.

Q: Why do you expect growth in the bank's second half, and are you willing to reduce margins to achieve this?
A: We have focused on margin over volume in the first half, but we see opportunities for growth in specific segments like self-employed individuals and self-managed super funds without significantly compromising margins.

Q: How did the PCCP investment values improve despite challenging market conditions?
A: The improvement was in our seed investment, which is diversified across industrial and commercial developments, not just office properties.

Q: What changes have you made to improve flows in the North platform and IFA network?
A: We launched innovative retirement solutions, which opened new relationships and improved flows. The new partnership with Entireti and their dealer groups also presents opportunities for North.

Q: How should we think about future capital returns after completing the current buyback program?
A: We aim to move to a more formal dividend policy and business-as-usual capital management. While we don't plan a secondary buyback in the short term, we will reassess our capital position at the end of the financial year.

Q: Can you provide more details on the $30 million accounting loss on the sale of the advice business?
A: The loss includes legal and transaction costs, separation costs, incentives for advisors, and provisions for known issues. The consideration for the licensee business is around $10 million.

Q: Are there any trends in the bank's arrears increase?
A: The increase is across the book, particularly when customers roll off fixed to variable rates. However, the overall credit quality remains positive, and we are monitoring unemployment numbers closely.

Q: What are the implications of the new SME banking initiative on costs and NIMs?
A: The costs are included in our simplification program, and we expect to see the benefits of the initiative starting in 2026. The impact on NIMs will be clearer as we progress through the year.

Q: What exposure does AMP have to the advice segment after the transactions?
A: We will maintain intra-fund and salaried advice within Super and hold a 30% stake in the licensee business. We have accounted for known liabilities and small remediations.

Q: How do you plan to manage the potential disruption to client money on AMP platforms due to the advice business divestment?
A: We have put measures in place to ensure a smooth transition for advisors, including rebates and continuity with Matt Lawler as CEO of the new entity. While there is no guarantee, we have done everything possible to protect the business.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.