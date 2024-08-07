Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Client Growth and Financial Performance

Inter & Co Inc (INTR) reports significant increases in active clients, total TPV, and net income, showcasing strong financial health and market expansion.

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • New Active Clients: 1 million new active clients this quarter.
  • Total Clients: 33 million clients, an increase of 1.6 million.
  • Business Accounts: Over 2 million business accounts, growing at 21% year over year.
  • Total TPV: BRL290 billion, a 47% year-over-year increase.
  • PIX Transactions: BRL266 billion in a single quarter, capturing 8% market share.
  • Credit Lines Expansion: 90% increase, reaching BRL330 million in portfolio.
  • GMV in E-commerce: Increased by more than 50%, surpassing BRL1.1 billion.
  • Insurance Sales: Exceeded 1 million for the first time, with a 39% quarterly increase in active clients.
  • Investment Clients: Increased by around 60%, reaching 5.7 million.
  • Assets Under Custody (AuC): Surpassed BRL100 billion, close to BRL110 billion.
  • US Deposits: Reached $516 million, a 133% year-over-year growth.
  • Loan Book Growth: 35% growth, resulting in a portfolio of BRL35.7 billion.
  • Gross Revenues: BRL2.4 billion.
  • Net Revenue: BRL1.5 billion, a 29% year-over-year growth.
  • ARPAC: Increased to BRL30.4 per month.
  • Cost-to-Serve: Reached a record low level of BRL11.1.
  • ROE: Reached 10.4%.
  • Net Income: BRL223 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Inter & Co Inc (INTR, Financial) achieved a significant increase in active clients, welcoming 1 million new active clients this quarter, leading to a total of 33 million clients.
  • The company reported a remarkable 47% year-over-year increase in total TPV, reaching BRL290 billion, with PIX transactions capturing 8% market share.
  • Inter & Co Inc (INTR) saw a 90% increase in new credit lines, including PIX financing and buy now pay later, reaching a combined portfolio of BRL330 million.
  • The insurance vertical had its best quarter ever, with sales exceeding 1 million and a 39% increase in active clients, reaching 2.6 million.
  • The company achieved a record-breaking ROE of 10.4% and a net income of BRL223 million, reflecting strong profitability and financial performance.

Negative Points

  • Despite the growth in insurance policies, revenue from insurance only grew by 10%, indicating that the new policies have a much lower ticket size.
  • The cost of funding as a percentage of market rates increased to 64%, up from 55% in the first quarter of 2022, suggesting potential pressure in raising deposits.
  • Marketing expenses saw a significant increase, raising concerns about the sustainability of these costs and their impact on profitability.
  • The implied rates on personal loans and credit cards showed a decrease, which could indicate challenges in maintaining higher interest rates.
  • The company faces potential volatility in cost of risk, with expectations to operate within a range of 5.0% to 5.5%, which may impact future financial stability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Hi, good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for taking my question. My question is regarding the NIM adjusted by risk. We could see an improvement quarter by quarter, but the increase was mainly driven by the lower cost of risk, while the NIM was stable quarter on quarter. How should we think about this in the coming quarters?
A: Hi, Gustavo, thank you for the question. On the cost of risk side, we think that we should continue to be able to operate in the range of 5.0% to 5.5% cost of risk. On the NIM side, we have a few dynamics playing out. We still have upside in terms of increasing the average rate of payroll and real estate loans. We also have a better mix playing out with FGTS and home equity gaining share in the portfolio. We do see upsides in the NIM before cost of risk, around 20 bps per quarter over the coming quarters.

Q: Perfect. Very clear, Santi. If I may, just a follow-up here, especially on the PIX financing and buy now pay later and the other unsecured loans, you reached BRL330 million in the quarter, so a 90% growth quarter on quarter. Do you think it is reasonable to work with this number?
A: Gustavo, this is Xande speaking. We are aiming something close to BRL1 billion in all unsecured lines, including PIX financing, bill pay, cash financing, buy now pay later, and overdraft. The idea is to move closer to a 1 to 2 ratio in interchange fees to credit revenue, maintaining our risk appetite and delinquency under control.

Q: Hi, everyone, congrats on the numbers. Inter has been very successful in improving its ROEs. How do you balance growth investments and profitability, especially considering medium to long-term projects like US expansion?
A: Thanks for the question. We are a growth company, and we aim to grow both revenue and profitability. The operational leverage is kicking in, adding more revenue and diluting fixed costs. We are comfortable with both growing and improving profitability. It's about balancing these two aspects in the right way and at the right time.

Q: Thank you, everybody. Congrats Alexandre again for the promotion. I have a follow-up on the margins on the implied rate. Should we not see those lines moving up as you continue to deliver on this mix towards more profitable products?
A: Hi, Yuri. On personal loans, the improvements will be slow but steady. We do see a continuation of the improvement in the coming quarters. On credit cards, the main driver is PIX financing. As it gains share within credit cards, interest rates of cards will go up. The average interest rate on these loans is 6% per month.

Q: Hi, good afternoon, thanks for the call and taking my questions. First, just on the hiring in the quarter. Do you expect to do more hiring? And second, with JoÃ£o Vitor now more of a global CEO, how do you think about other potential geographies and their contribution to earnings?
A: On hiring, we are investing in technology and commercial teams, but we are committed to our efficiency ratio target. Regarding global expansion, we believe our global account initiative can be offered to individuals worldwide. We are focused on enhancing UX, UI, and technology to stay ahead of the competition.

Q: First, on the service revenue, it's a nice increase here. If you can talk a little bit more about it, if this quarter had any specific boost to it? And on the loan book side, credit portfolio had a significant increase in credit card anticipation. Is this related to the integration of Granito?
A: On service revenue, the main drivers were Inter Shop and insurance, with no one-offs. On credit card anticipation, it is not related to Granito yet. We are deploying excess liquidity into liquid assets that yield more than CDI until we can deploy it into the loan portfolio.

Q: Can you talk a bit more about what is your ambition regarding the SMEs? And my second question is on the BNPL product. Could you talk a bit more about the BNPL product that you have mostly on your Inter Shop?
A: On SMEs, we have almost 2 million clients with a variety of profiles. We are excited about the integration with Inter Pag and the opportunities it brings. On BNPL, we are seeing significant growth with good risk-reward. It is already a big percentage of our GMV at Inter Shop.

Q: How are you seeing the competitive environment to raise deposits?
A: We have a good problem with a strong inflow of deposits. We could reduce the percentage of CDI we pay, but it wouldn't move the needle in terms of profitability. Our deposit franchise is getting more efficient, and we see it as a differentiator among our competitors.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.