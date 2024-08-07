Q1 2025 Brigade Enterprises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Pavitra Shankar - Brigade Enterprises Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Hi, good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the Brigade Enterprises Q1 FY25 earnings call. I'm joined by our Joint Managing Director, Mrs. Nirupa Shankar, our Executive Directors, Mr. Roshin Mathew; Mr. Amar Mysore; and Mr. Pradyumna Krishna Kumar; our CFO, Jayant Manmadkar and Members of the Senior Management Team.



The Real Estate segment continued to be the primary driver of our performance. While other segments made healthy contributions, we believe that our multi-domain accomplished cable continuing to capitalize the switching. In Q1 FY25, the real estate segment saw sales of 1.15 million square feet