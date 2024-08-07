Q2 2024 American Coastal Insurance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the American Coastal Insurance Corporation's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)



It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Karin Daly, Investor Relations with The Equity Group. Please go ahead, Karin.



Karin Daly - The Equity Group - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, Kevin, and good afternoon, everyone.



American Coastal Insurance Corporation has also made this broadcast available on its website at www.amcoastal.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the call. Additionally, you can find copies of the latest earnings release and presentation in the Investors section of the company's website. Speaking today will be President, Bennett Bradford Martz, and Chief Financial Officer, Svetlana Castle.



On behalf of the company, I'd like to note that statements made during the call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The company