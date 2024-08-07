Aug 07, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Mr. Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director; Mr. Jagdish Bajaj, CFO; Mr. Vishak Kumar, Director and CEO, Lifestyle Business; and Mrs. Sangeeta Tanwani, Director and CEO, Pantaloons.



Jagdish Bajaj - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail