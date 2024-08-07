Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Infrastructure Solutions segment saw an 11% year-over-year increase in net sales due to strong performance from equipment sales and pricing actions.

Implied orders for both Infrastructure Solutions and Material Solutions increased sequentially, indicating strong future demand.

Astec Industries Inc (ASTE, Financial) reduced inventory by 5.9%, or $28.7 million, from the first quarter of 2024, showcasing effective inventory management.

International sales increased by 15.4%, driven by increased activity in Canada, Mexico, Africa, and Europe.

The company has a strong backlog of $531 million, providing stability and confidence in meeting future demand.

Negative Points

Net sales decreased slightly by 1.3% to $345.5 million compared to the record second quarter in 2023.

Material Solutions segment experienced a 17.7% year-over-year decrease in net sales due to longer product conversions and finance capacity constraints.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 14.3% and 120 basis points, respectively, due to lower manufacturing efficiencies and higher SG&A costs.

Adjusted EPS decreased by 29.9% to $0.61 compared to the prior year.

The company faced manufacturing inefficiencies and higher SG&A costs, impacting overall profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: How do you think about revenue for Material Solutions relative to the $124 million figure in the second quarter?

A: Heinrich Jonker, Interim CFO, stated that to reach the same level as last year or achieve low single-digit growth, Material Solutions sales need to be in line with the beginning of the year. They still need some orders to convert but are confident due to strong quoting activity and international site performance.

Q: Are second-half revenues expected to be similar to the first half or the second quarter?

A: Heinrich Jonker clarified that for Material Solutions to reach $260 million in H2, they are fairly comfortable they will be in that range for the next couple of quarters.

Q: Is the 8% EBITDA margin in Material Solutions a good run rate for the second half?

A: Heinrich Jonker confirmed that the margin outlook for H2 will be in line with Q2, as they have minimized under-absorption in factories and are utilizing facilities to manufacture components for the asphalt plant business.

Q: What are you doing to generate savings to offset inefficiencies and SG&A drags?

A: Heinrich Jonker mentioned restructuring efforts that will save $1.5 million to $1.8 million per quarter. They are also addressing inefficiencies in a major transformation facility, expecting it to contribute positively by H2 2025.

Q: Do you want to adjust the gross margin target of 24% to 25.5% for the year?

A: Heinrich Jonker stated they are comfortable keeping that range despite a shift in mix between capital and parts in Q2. They believe they can achieve the target by year-end.

Q: Was the electronic component issue from Q1 resolved, and will it affect Q3 deliveries?

A: Jaco Van Der Merwe confirmed that the issue is largely resolved and will not affect future deliveries. They expect Q3 to be seasonally softer but still anticipate a strong H2.

Q: Can you break down the demand for concrete and asphalt plants and the visibility into 2025?

A: Jaco Van Der Merwe explained that they have the backlog to meet H2 sales outlook. Concrete product lines are well into 2025, and asphalt is filling up Q1 2025. They have improved capacity and output in manufacturing.

Q: Is the demand for asphalt and concrete plants expected to remain strong into 2025?

A: Jaco Van Der Merwe indicated that federal funding and state matching are in the early stages, suggesting continued strong demand into 2025. They expect spending next year to be in line with this year.

Q: How do you view the impact of the infrastructure spending bill on demand?

A: Jaco Van Der Merwe noted that they are in the middle of the bill's timeline, with federal funding in the third year and actual money flow in the second year. They expect strong demand for asphalt and concrete plants to continue.

Q: What is the outlook for Q3 and Q4 in terms of production and deliveries?

A: Jaco Van Der Merwe mentioned that while Q3 might be seasonally softer in sales, manufacturing will be strong to meet H2 delivery outlook. They are preparing for strong production in Q3 to ensure timely deliveries.

