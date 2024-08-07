Q1 2025 Lupin Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Vinita Gupta - Lupin Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good afternoon, friends. I'm very pleased to welcome you to our Q1 fiscal year '25 earnings call. I have with me our MD, Nilesh and our CFO, Ramesh. We look forward to sharing with you our highlights for the quarter as well as outlook for the year ahead.



We are very pleased to start the new fiscal year on a strong note with solid double digit growth in revenues and margins both on a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis. EBITDA margins at 23.3% have expanded by 290 basis points quarter over quarter, driven by strong commercial execution on new product launches as well as in-line products, continuous attention to operational improvements as well as lower than anticipated R&D spend.



In parallel, we have continued to improve our