Aug 08, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 08, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Yoshihiro Wakita
Inpex Corp - General Manager of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Unit
* Takayuki Ueda
Inpex Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
* Daisuke Yamada
Inpex Corp - Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting, Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Editor
=====================
Yoshihiro Wakita - Inpex Corp - General Manager of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Unit
We would now like to start the earnings briefing session of Inpex Corporation. I thank everyone I for gathering today, despite your busy schedules as well as despite the hot weather. My name is Wakita, from -- General Manager of the Corporate Communications unit, and I had the pleasure of serving as the facilitator for this meeting.
And please allow me to introduce the speakers Mr.
Q2 2024 Inpex Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 08, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...