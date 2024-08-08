Q2 2024 Inpex Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 08, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 08, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Yoshihiro Wakita

Inpex Corp - General Manager of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Unit

* Takayuki Ueda

Inpex Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

* Daisuke Yamada

Inpex Corp - Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting, Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Editor



=====================

Yoshihiro Wakita - Inpex Corp - General Manager of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Unit



We would now like to start the earnings briefing session of Inpex Corporation. I thank everyone I for gathering today, despite your busy schedules as well as despite the hot weather. My name is Wakita, from -- General Manager of the Corporate Communications unit, and I had the pleasure of serving as the facilitator for this meeting.



And please allow me to introduce the speakers Mr.