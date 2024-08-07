W&T Offshore Inc (WTI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance Amid Operational Challenges

W&T Offshore Inc (WTI) reports robust free cash flow and increased reserves, despite facing production guidance adjustments.

42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Free Cash Flow: $18.7 million for the second quarter.
  • Production: 34,900 barrels oil equivalent per day.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $45.9 million for the second quarter.
  • Lease Operating Expenses: Below the lower end of guidance; full-year estimated range reduced to $280 million to $315 million.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increased by 30% to $123 million.
  • Net Debt: Decreased by 9% to $68.5 million.
  • Proved Reserves: Increased by 15% to 141.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.
  • PV-10 of Proved Reserves: Increased by 28% to $1.4 billion.
  • Capital Expenditures: $8.8 million in the second quarter; $11.9 million year-to-date.
  • Acquisition Investments: $80.6 million so far in 2024.
  • Third Quarter Production Guidance: Projected around 32,900 barrels oil per day.
  • Full-Year CapEx Guidance: $35 million to $45 million, excluding acquisitions.
Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • W&T Offshore Inc (WTI, Financial) reported solid operational and financial results for Q2 2024, generating free cash flow of $18.7 million.
  • The company achieved production of 34,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, meeting the midpoint of their guidance range.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was strong at $45.9 million.
  • Lease operating expenses were below the lower end of guidance, reflecting effective cost control and synergies from recent acquisitions.
  • The company increased its cash and cash equivalents by about 30% to $123 million and decreased net debt by 9% to $68.5 million.

Negative Points

  • Production guidance for Q3 2024 was adjusted to 32,900 barrels of oil per day due to third-party pipeline issues and delays in restoring production at some fields.
  • The company plans to spend more on lease operating expenses in Q3 2024 due to deferred projects, which may impact short-term financials.
  • There were some unplanned downtime issues with third-party pipelines affecting production.
  • The integration of new assets and optimization of transportation routes are ongoing, which may cause temporary operational disruptions.
  • Despite positive performance revisions, the company still faces challenges in fully optimizing newly acquired assets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congratulations on a good quarter and getting the Arques acquisition further integrated. You addressed my question during your prepared remarks, but I just want to make sure I'm not missing anything. Why have you adjusted production and LOE guidance? There's no change to CapEx or asset retirement obligations, correct?
A: That is correct. Yes, we still have a little bit to invest for the rest of the year. (Tracy Krohn, Chairman and CEO)

Q: On the drilling joint venture, will that be composed of industry partners and institutional investors?
A: Yes, we are rolling out this joint venture for not just industry partners but also financial investors. We haven't completely vetted all the wells we want to drill and the exact timing on it. We will provide more information on the expected expenditures soon. (Tracy Krohn, Chairman and CEO)

Q: On production, did I hear you right that some part of the adjustment is related to unplanned downtime issues with third-party pipelines?
A: Yes, we are having some sales route difficulties with a couple of pipeline companies that we are trying to resolve. We have alternatives, so it's more of a negotiation at this point. (Tracy Krohn, Chairman and CEO)

Q: You mentioned that the Cox reserves were higher than your original estimates. Is that because of data you had at the time those original estimates were made, or are you seeing some outperformance?
A: Yes, we are seeing better performance. We are also spending time ensuring that our transportation routes are streamlined, which will provide more reliable production. (Tracy Krohn, Chairman and CEO)

Q: Are some of the changes you are making also having a beneficial cost impact?
A: Yes, we intend to reduce lease operating expenses (LOE). Optimizing transportation costs, such as boats and helicopters, is crucial in reducing overall costs. (Tracy Krohn, Chairman and CEO)

