Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj (FRA:LT5) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Mixed Performance Amid Economic Slowdown

Industrial Services shine with a 10% sales increase, while Facility Services Sweden faces a significant decline.

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Estimated to be at the same level as the previous year.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit: Estimated to be at the same level or better compared to the previous year.
  • Environmental Services Sales: Slight decline of 1%.
  • Industrial Services Sales: Almost 10% higher than the previous year.
  • Facility Services Sweden Sales: Significant decline, almost 20% due to loss of a large customer.
  • Net Working Capital: Minus EUR34 million compared to minus EUR42 million in the comparison period.
  • Capital Expenditure: EUR21.7 million in H1 2024 compared to EUR31.8 million in H1 2023.
  • Net Operating Cash Flow After Investments: Minus EUR3.7 million compared to EUR19.3 million in the comparison period.
  • Gearing: 89.3% compared to 86.7% at the end of June 2023.
  • Equity Ratio: 34.6% compared to 33.4% in the comparison period.
  • Gross Interest Bearing Debt: EUR214.5 million compared to EUR209.6 million.
  • Liquid Assets: EUR20 million compared to EUR30 million a year earlier.
  • Return on Capital Employed: Target of 15%, current figures slightly burdened by one-off items.
  • Earnings Per Share: $0.6 compared to $0.24 in the comparison period.
  • Share of Profit from Associates and Joint Ventures: EUR2.1 million compared to EUR2.2 million in H1 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strong performance in Industrial Services with a nearly 10% increase in sales compared to the previous year.
  • Successful restructuring and efficiency measures in Facility Services Finland, leading to improved profitability.
  • Expansion in the north of Sweden, strengthening the company's position in the Swedish market.
  • Significant improvement in customer satisfaction (NPS score) across all business lines.
  • Notable advancements in occupational safety and a reduction in sick leaves, reflecting positive sustainability efforts.

Negative Points

  • Overall economic slowdown in Finland, particularly affecting the construction industry and other customer segments.
  • Decline in Environmental Services sales by 1%, impacted by market conditions and economic slowness.
  • Loss of a large customer in Sweden at the end of 2023, resulting in a significant decline in top-line development.
  • Negative cash flow impact in the first half of 2024, with net cash flow after investments amounting to minus EUR3.7 million.
  • Decrease in capital expenditure from EUR31.8 million in H1 2023 to EUR21.7 million in H1 2024, mainly in machinery and equipment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How big was the timing impact on sales and EBIT in Q2 for Industrial Services?
A: It is impossible to say exactly, as every year is different with varying scopes in planned maintenance breaks. However, we do not expect a dramatic drop in Q3, but the seasonality is slightly different this year.

Q: How significant was the impact of projects transferred from Q1 to Q2 due to strikes?
A: The impact was quite small.

Q: Has your outlook for Facility Services changed compared to your expectations at the start of 2024?
A: The first half was a disappointment with a larger-than-expected decline in the top line, leading to more extensive restructuring. However, significant reductions in personnel and cost base should show clear improvement in the second half of 2024.

Q: Under what conditions would you raise the high end of your EBIT guidance?
A: If everything goes as planned, we might be at the upper end of our guidance. Unexpected negative surprises could push us towards the lower end. The current guidance is based on our present view of the development.

Q: Have plans to potentially divest the Facility Services divisions been discarded?
A: The strategic review is still ongoing. We will report any updates as soon as we have something concrete.

Q: What drove the significant drop in Facility Services Sweden sales in Q2 compared to Q1?
A: The main driver was the loss of a large customer, along with a slight change in customer behavior, leading to lower sales of additional services.

Q: Can you specify the one-off cost amount and timing related to the new operating model?
A: The one-off costs related to the strategic review were EUR3.4 million, mainly external adviser costs, and we expect them to continue into Q3.

Q: Are the new efficiency methods and actions minor changes, or are there plans for major changes in company culture or management?
A: These plans are still in the initial phases. Once we have further developed and made decisions, we will report on them. Our strategy will focus on circular economy and recycling, which will be reflected in our eventual decisions.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.