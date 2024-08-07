Aug 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Griffon Corporation Fiscal Q3 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



And it is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brian Harris, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Brian Harris - Griffon Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President



Thank you. Good morning. It's my pleasure to welcome everyone to Griffon Corporations, excuse me, good morning. Welcome to BOURBON Corporation's Third Quarter 2020 for our earnings call. Joining me for this morning's call is Ron Kramer, Griffon's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Our press release issued earlier this morning and is available on our website at www.griffon.com. Today's call is being recorded and the replay instructions are included in our earnings release. Our comments will include forward-looking statements about difference performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that can change as the world changes. Please see the