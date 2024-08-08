Aug 08, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 08, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Junichi Arai
Recruit Holdings Co Ltd - Executive Officer
=====================
Junichi Arai - Recruit Holdings Co Ltd - Executive Officer
I am Junichi Arai, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations of Recruit Holdings. Today, I will go through the Q1 FY2024 results. I will begin with highlights for the Q1 results. Based on the Q1 results in the current business environment, we decided not to revise the consolidated full year guidance for FY2024.
In line with our full year outlook from May 15, HR Technology revenue on a US dollar basis in the US continued to decline year over year. However, quarter-over-quarter revenue increased 7.7%. Although Indeed PLUS contributed positively to revenue growth in Japan, HR Technology's segment revenue in Q1 overall decreased 2.5% year over year on a US dollar basis, or increased 7.2% quarter over quarter.
On May 15, we disclosed a plan to reduce net cash and cash
Q1 2025 Recruit Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 08, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...