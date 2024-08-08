Half Year 2024 Deliveroo PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

William Shu - Deliveroo PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning. Welcome to our half year results presentation for '24, I am Wlilliam Shu, Founder and CEO Deliveroo, and I'm joined by Scilla Grimble, our CFO. I'm going to start with a brief overview of the half before diving into some of the strategic and operational progress we've made in the first half that give us continued confidence in our medium term targets. Scilia will be going to take you through the financials. She will touch on capital allocation and then update you on guidance for the rest of the year. And after that, we'll move into Q&A. So let's get started with some key takeaways from the first half.



We are really happy with the first half and typically, I start these presentations by focusing in only inputs right away. But I want to take a few moments to focus on a few key outputs because we hit two very important milestones this half.



First, we delivered positive net profit. This is after exceptionals' and share-based payment charges. And secondly, we generated positive free cash flow again