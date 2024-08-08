Aug 08, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
William Shu - Deliveroo PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good morning. Welcome to our half year results presentation for '24, I am Wlilliam Shu, Founder and CEO Deliveroo, and I'm joined by Scilla Grimble, our CFO. I'm going to start with a brief overview of the half before diving into some of the strategic and operational progress we've made in the first half that give us continued confidence in our medium term targets. Scilia will be going to take you through the financials. She will touch on capital allocation and then update you on guidance for the rest of the year. And after that, we'll move into Q&A. So let's get started with some key takeaways from the first half.
We are really happy with the first half and typically, I start these presentations by focusing in only inputs right away. But I want to take a few moments to focus on a few key outputs because we hit two very important milestones this half.
First, we delivered positive net profit. This is after exceptionals' and share-based payment charges. And secondly, we generated positive free cash flow again
Half Year 2024 Deliveroo PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...