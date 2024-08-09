PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates at -$0.12, Revenue Falls Short at $191.6 Million

Performance Overview and Financial Highlights

47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $191.6 million for Q2 2024, up 10% year-over-year, but fell short of the estimated $195.20 million.
  • Net Loss: GAAP net loss of $25.7 million, representing 13% of total revenue.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $111.8 million, representing 58% of total revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $66.6 million, up 9% year-over-year, representing 35% of total revenue.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP net loss per diluted share was $0.12 on 203.7 million shares outstanding.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash used in operating activities was $47.4 million, representing 25% of total revenue.
On August 9, 2024, PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software for the K-12 education market, offering a comprehensive platform that helps schools and districts manage various administrative and educational functions.

Revenue and Earnings Performance

PowerSchool Holdings Inc reported total revenue of $191.6 million for Q2 2024, marking a 10% year-over-year increase and aligning with the company's outlook. However, the company posted a GAAP net loss of $25.7 million, which represents 13% of total revenue. This loss translates to a GAAP net loss per diluted share of $0.12, compared to analyst estimates of -$0.04 per share.

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from the earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $191.6 million $173.9 million
GAAP Net Loss $25.7 million $4.3 million
Adjusted EBITDA $66.6 million $61.2 million
GAAP Gross Profit $111.8 million $104.9 million
Adjusted Gross Profit $133.6 million $124.2 million

Operational Highlights

PowerSchool Holdings Inc achieved several operational milestones during the quarter. The company launched MyPowerHub, a next-generation communications platform, and expanded its AI-powered PowerBuddy platform with two new modules. Additionally, the company secured notable deals, including a data-as-a-service (DaaS) cross-sell win with the Arkansas State Department of Education.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the increase in revenue, PowerSchool Holdings Inc faced challenges with a widening net loss. The company's Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9% year-over-year to $66.6 million, representing 35% of total revenue. This metric is crucial as it highlights the company's ability to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which is a key indicator of operational efficiency.

“We delivered another strong quarter consistent with our philosophy of double-digit top line growth and margin expansion. I am confident our comprehensive suite of mission-critical software products will continue to meaningfully improve school district operations and drive significant long-term value for the entire K-12 ecosystem,” said Eric Shander, PowerSchool President and CFO.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

From the income statement, the company's gross profit stood at $111.8 million, representing 58% of total revenue, while the adjusted gross profit was $133.6 million, representing 70% of total revenue. The balance sheet showed total assets of $3.76 billion, with current assets at $155.9 million and total liabilities at $2.02 billion.

Cash Flow Analysis

Net cash used in operating activities was $47.4 million, representing 25% of total revenue. This indicates the company's operational cash flow challenges, which are critical for sustaining business operations and funding future growth.

Conclusion

PowerSchool Holdings Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights both achievements and challenges. While the company met its revenue outlook and demonstrated growth in key financial metrics, the widening net loss and operational cash flow issues present areas for improvement. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how the company addresses these challenges in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PowerSchool Holdings Inc for further details.

