On August 8, 2024, Friedman Industries Inc (FRD, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Friedman Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and processing of steel products, with operating segments including flat-roll products and tubular products. The company generates maximum revenue from the flat-roll products segment, offering products and services such as Temper Pass, Cut-To-Length, Whole Coils, Toll Processing, Electric Resistance Welded Pipe (ERW), New Mill Secondary, and Pipe Finishing Services.

Performance Overview

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Friedman Industries Inc reported net earnings of approximately $2.6 million ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) on net sales of approximately $114.6 million. This represents a significant decline from the same quarter in the previous year, where net earnings were approximately $7.7 million ($1.04 diluted earnings per share) on net sales of approximately $137.3 million. The company attributed the decline in sales volume to challenging conditions for some customers and extended planned downtime for equipment upgrades and maintenance at the Sinton and Decatur facilities.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenging market conditions, Friedman Industries Inc managed to capture hedging gains of approximately $5.4 million, which helped offset physical margin compression due to the downward trend in hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices. Michael J. Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report profitable results for our first quarter in a period of challenging price dynamics.”

“The first quarter results further highlight our strategy as we captured hedging gains of approximately $5.4 million that worked as intended to help offset physical margin compression we experienced during the quarter as HRC price continued a downward trend,” Taylor concluded.

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 Net Sales $114,551 $137,298 Cost of materials sold $96,414 $108,203 Processing and warehousing expense $8,178 $6,606 Delivery Expense $6,051 $5,446 Selling, general and administrative expenses $4,511 $5,937 Depreciation and amortization $795 $749 Earnings (loss) from operations $(1,398) $10,357 Gain on economic hedges of risk $5,375 $430 Interest expense $(681) $(540) Other income $3 $6 Earnings before income taxes $3,299 $10,253 Income tax expense $732 $2,563 Net earnings $2,567 $7,690 Net earnings per share: Basic $0.37 $1.04 Diluted $0.37 $1.04

Balance Sheet Summary

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Current Assets $162,416 $170,064 Noncurrent Assets $60,374 $59,955 Total Assets $222,790 $230,019 Current Liabilities $38,800 $54,107 Noncurrent Liabilities $54,303 $48,437 Total Liabilities $93,103 $102,544 Total Stockholders' Equity $129,687 $127,475 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $222,790

