Friedman Industries Inc Reports Q1 Earnings: EPS of $0.37, Revenue of $114.6 Million

Challenging Market Conditions Impact Performance

47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Earnings: $2.6 million, down from $7.7 million year-over-year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.37 diluted, compared to $1.04 diluted in the previous year.
  • Net Sales: $114.6 million, a decrease from $137.3 million year-over-year.
  • Sales Volume: 119,000 tons of inventory sold and 24,000 tons of toll processing, compared to 129,000 tons of inventory sold and 24,000 tons of toll processing in the previous year.
  • Hedging Gains: Approximately $5.4 million, offsetting physical margin compression.
  • Flat-Roll Segment Sales: $103.4 million, down from $125.2 million year-over-year.
  • Tubular Segment Sales: $11.2 million, a slight decrease from $12.1 million year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Friedman Industries Inc (FRD, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Friedman Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and processing of steel products, with operating segments including flat-roll products and tubular products. The company generates maximum revenue from the flat-roll products segment, offering products and services such as Temper Pass, Cut-To-Length, Whole Coils, Toll Processing, Electric Resistance Welded Pipe (ERW), New Mill Secondary, and Pipe Finishing Services.

1822785324024229888.png

Performance Overview

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Friedman Industries Inc reported net earnings of approximately $2.6 million ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) on net sales of approximately $114.6 million. This represents a significant decline from the same quarter in the previous year, where net earnings were approximately $7.7 million ($1.04 diluted earnings per share) on net sales of approximately $137.3 million. The company attributed the decline in sales volume to challenging conditions for some customers and extended planned downtime for equipment upgrades and maintenance at the Sinton and Decatur facilities.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenging market conditions, Friedman Industries Inc managed to capture hedging gains of approximately $5.4 million, which helped offset physical margin compression due to the downward trend in hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices. Michael J. Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report profitable results for our first quarter in a period of challenging price dynamics.”

“The first quarter results further highlight our strategy as we captured hedging gains of approximately $5.4 million that worked as intended to help offset physical margin compression we experienced during the quarter as HRC price continued a downward trend,” Taylor concluded.

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023
Net Sales $114,551 $137,298
Cost of materials sold $96,414 $108,203
Processing and warehousing expense $8,178 $6,606
Delivery Expense $6,051 $5,446
Selling, general and administrative expenses $4,511 $5,937
Depreciation and amortization $795 $749
Earnings (loss) from operations $(1,398) $10,357
Gain on economic hedges of risk $5,375 $430
Interest expense $(681) $(540)
Other income $3 $6
Earnings before income taxes $3,299 $10,253
Income tax expense $732 $2,563
Net earnings $2,567 $7,690
Net earnings per share:
Basic $0.37 $1.04
Diluted $0.37 $1.04

Balance Sheet Summary

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
Current Assets $162,416 $170,064
Noncurrent Assets $60,374 $59,955
Total Assets $222,790 $230,019
Current Liabilities $38,800 $54,107
Noncurrent Liabilities $54,303 $48,437
Total Liabilities $93,103 $102,544
Total Stockholders' Equity $129,687 $127,475
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $222,790

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Friedman Industries Inc for further details.

Survey

