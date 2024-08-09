Aug 09, 2024 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Chaiyapat Paitoon
Minor International PCL - Chief Financial Officer
* Namida Artispong
Minor International PCL - Investor Relations Director
Chaiyapat Paitoon - Minor International PCL - Chief Financial Officer
Morning, everybody, and welcome to the company presentation for Minor International, and we welcome analysts and investors today to listen to our recent development recap our results, results have been released earlier, and we had a quick call earlier with some of the analysts and we saw some news reports coming out, but we want to go through a little bit more detail in terms of the numbers as well. So I'll focus primarily on the rationale behind the numbers as well as the outlook that we tend to see for the rest of the year and for next year as well.
This is the agenda. We start with a recap of recent developments and then the numbers in the second quarter as well as the go through
