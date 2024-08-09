Q2 2024 Bechtle AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / NTS GMT

Thomas Olemotz - Bechtle AG - Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our analyst conference on Bechtle AG's second quarter and first half of 2024. Thank you very much for your interest. We already communicated the most important key figures on business development in our ad hoc announcement on the July 18, and very few of you will probably remember that our last forecast reduction was actually 15 years ago.



In 2009, we had to abandon our ambitious targets due to the financial crisis. And in 2024, too, it is only the challenging macroeconomic environment that has forced us to take this step. Against this background, we will today, despite the unchanged poor visibility, not only look back on Q2, but also shed some light on what we believe will characterize the second half of 2024 and the medium-term prospects for Bechtle.



As usual, the content of the following presentation is divided into four main parts. We'll start with the most important economic figures of the second quarter and first half of the current financial year, 2024,