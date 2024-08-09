Aug 09, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation's second-quarter-2024 webcast conference call. Today's call will be simultaneously streamed through the Internet and telephone. (Operator Instructions)



Without further ado, I would like to introduce Ms. Guo Guangli, Senior Vice President and Board Secretary to host the meeting.



Guangli Guo - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp - Senior Vice President, Company Secretary, Board Secretary



Greetings, welcome to SMIC's second-quarter-2024 webcast conference call. Attending today's call are Dr. Zhao Haijun, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Wu Junfeng, Senior Vice President and Person in Charge of Finance.



Let me remind you that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements that do not guarantee future performance but represent the company's expectations and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the forward-looking statements in our earnings announcement. Please note that today's earnings statement is presented in accordance with