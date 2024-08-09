Q1 2025 Nocil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript





NOCI.NS - Nocil Ltd

Q1 2025 Nocil Ltd Earnings Call

Aug 09, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT



Conference Call Participants

* V. Anand

* P. Srinivasan

* Nirav Jimudia

* Aditya Khetan

* Nitesh Dhoot



Presentation

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the NOCIL Limited Q1 FY '25 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. V.S. Anand, Managing Director of NOCIL Limited.