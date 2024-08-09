Aug 09, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Bhoomika Nair - DAM Capital Advisors Limited - Analyst



Yes. Good afternoon, everyone, and a warm welcome to the Q1 FY '25 Earnings Call of Container Corporation of India. We have the management today being represented by Mr. Sanjay Swarup, CMD, and his entire team. I'll now hand over the floor to Mr. Swarup for his opening remarks, post which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sanjay Swarup - Container Corporation of India Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director



Good afternoon, everybody. I am being joined by my Director of Finance, Mr. Manoj Dubey; Director of Domestic, Mr. Azhar Shams; Director of Projects, Mr. Ajit