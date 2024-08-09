Aug 09, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Eva Berneke - Eutelsat Communications SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Executive Committee



Good morning, everybody. Welcome and thank you for joining us to Eutelsat's full-year results. My name is Eva Berneke. I'm the CEO of Eutelsat. I'm joined by Christophe Caudrelier, our CFO, and on bonus, you get our IR team with Hugo and Joanna also in the room.



We are today announcing our results and I will run through the key events of the past year, both our operational and financial performance. Christophe will help with some of the details there and then we'll come back to the outlook and objectives for '24-'25.



Turning first to the