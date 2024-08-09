Q2 2024 Haypp Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Gavin O Dowd - Haypp Group AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Q2 2024 for interim results, our CFO, Peter Deli and I have no doubt we're talking to our results this quarter. I would not only like to reiterate the higher purpose of inspiring healthier enjoyment for millions, but I would like to call to call out And in the past 12 months, we served over 1 million consumers. While we have many more millions to reach this in itself is a material milestone.



Moving along to our operational highlights, I would like to begin with our nicotine pouch, Q2 volume year over year growth of 43% and 93% across the two year period. Nicotine pouches now account for 61% of our total volume for the quarter of 11 percentage points versus Q2 2023. The robust trend continued. We're particularly happy with the continued strong nicotine pouch performance in our growth divisions, which grew 65% year on year after moving into profitability in Q1 and has continued expansion in margin in Q2. The increase in EBIT margin from 2.7% to 3.7% reflects the