Q2 2024 Lanxess AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Lanxess Q2 2024 results investor relations call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call is being recorded.



Today, I am pleased to present Mr. Andrew Simon, Head of Investor Relations. Please begin your meeting.



Andre Simon - Lanxess AG - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you very much [Lara] and warm welcome to everybody to our Q2 conference call from my end as well. As always, we will begin by asking you to take notice of our safe harbor statements and with me today is our CEO, Matthias Zachert; and our CFO, Oliver Stratmann. Matthias will start with a short presentation, and then we will open the floor for your questions. With that, I'm happy to hand over to Matthias. Please go ahead.



Matthias Zachert - Lanxess AG - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Andre, and a warm welcome from my side to all of you participating to our Q2 results call. I will start the presentation on page 4 on the slide deck that we have distributed this morning. Here