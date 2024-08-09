Aug 09, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Marcel Munch - EnBW Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG - SVP Finance, M&A and Investor Relations



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.



Thomas Kusterer, our Deputy CEO and CFO, will first guide you through all the details in our presentation.







Thomas Kusterer - EnBW Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer



Thanks a lot and a warm welcome to everyone. During Q2 2024, we continued our solid performance. Earnings in the first six months developed well across all segments and in line with the gradual normalization in commodity and energy markets.



For H1 adjusted EBITDA stood at EUR2.6 billion and adjusted net profit at around EUR900 million,