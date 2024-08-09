Q2 2024 New Fortress Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Devin Ryan - JMP Securities LLC - Analyst



Thank you, Samara, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining today's conference call, where we will discuss our second-quarter 2024 results.



With that, I'll now hand over the call to our Chairman and CEO, Wes Edens.



Wesley Edens - New Fortress Energy Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Founder



Great. Thanks, Chance, and welcome, everybody. Please refer to the slide deck that we posted on our website as well as on this