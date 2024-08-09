Q1 2025 Saputo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to the Saputo Inc first quarter 2025 financial results conference call.



(Operator Instructions)



I would like to turn the conference over to Nick Estrela. Please go ahead.



Nicholas Estrela - Saputo Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning. Welcome to our first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. Our speakers today will be Lino Saputo, Executive Chair of the Board; Carl Colizza, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this webcast and conference call are being recorded and the webcast will be posted on our website along with the first quarter investor presentation.



Please also note that some of the statements provided during this call are forward-looking. Such statements are based on assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. We refer to our cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information in our annual reports, press releases and files. Please treat any forward-looking