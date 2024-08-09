Q2 2024 TTEC Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to TTEC's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded at the request of TTEC. I would now like to turn the call over to Paul Miller, TTEC's Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer. Thank you, sir, and you may begin.



Paul Miller - TTEC Holdings Inc - Senior Vice President, Treasurer, Investor Relations Officer



Good morning and thank you for joining us today. TTEC is hosting this call to discuss its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Participating on today's call are Ken Tuchman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TTEC; Shelly Swanback, President of TTEC and Chief Executive Officer of Engage; Kenny Wagers, Chief Financial Officer of TTEC.



Yesterday, TTEC issued a press release announcing its financial results. While this call will reflect items discussed within that document, for complete information of our financial performance, we also encourage you to read our second quarter 2024 orderly reports on Form 10-Q. Before we begin, I