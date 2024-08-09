Q2 2024 Power Corporation of Canada Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Power Corporation second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded on Friday, August 9, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jeffrey Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Power Corporation. Please go ahead, sir.



R. Jeffrey Orr - Power Corporation of Canada - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, operator. Welcome everyone to our call. Thanks for being with us this morning. I will dive right into the presentation to go through our perspectives on the second quarter and overall commentary on how we are thinking about the business.



Before I do so, I'll remind you on pages two and three of the cautionary disclaimer statements regarding forward-looking information and non-IFRS measures. On page 4, you have the happy mugshots of myself and Jake Lawrence, who is here with us today for your second call as CFO. So we're happy to be with you. And we've got some other