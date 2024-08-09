Q2 2024 AMC Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day everyone and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AMC Networks second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Now, I will pass the call over to Nick Seibert, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Nicholas Seibert - AMC Networks Inc - Vice President - Corporate Development, Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the AMC Networks second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining us this morning are Kristin Dolan, Chief Executive Officer; Patrick OâConnell, Chief Financial Officer; Kim Kelleher, Chief Commercial Officer; and Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios. Todayâs press release is available on our website at amcnetworks.com. We will begin with prepared remarks and then weâll open the call for questions.



Todayâs call may include certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or