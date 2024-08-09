Aug 09, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the RE/MAX Holdings second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. My name is Sarah, and I will be facilitating the audio portion of today's call.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to, Andy Schulz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Schulz?
Andy Schulz - Re/Max Holdings Inc-Senior Vice President-Investor Relations
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. And welcome to RE/MAX Holdings second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Please visit the Investor Relations section of www.remaxholdings.com for all earnings-related materials including our standard earnings presentation and to access the live webcast and the replay of the call today.
Our prepared remarks and answers to your questions on today's call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include those related to agent count, franchise sales and open offices,
Q2 2024 Re/Max Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...