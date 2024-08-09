Q2 2024 Berry Corporation (Bry) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Thanks for standing by and welcome to Berry Corporation's second quarter 2024 earnings call.
As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Todd Crabtree, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Todd Crabtree - Berry Corporation(Bry)-Investor Relations
Thank you, Jonathan, and welcome everyone. Thank you for joining us for Berry's second quarter 2024 earnings teleconference. Earlier today, Berry issued an earnings release highlighting 2024 second quarter results. Speaking this morning will be Fernando Araujo, our Chief Executive Officer; Danielle Hunter, our President; and Mike Helm, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to call your attention to the safe harbor language found in our earnings release that was issued this morning. The release of today's discussion contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements
