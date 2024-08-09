Aug 09, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Mattr second-quarter 2024 results webcast and conference call.
(Operator Instructions) Please be advised, today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Meghan MacEachern, VP of External Communications and ESG. Please go ahead.
Meghan MacEachern - Mattr Corp. - VP, External Communications & ES
Good morning. Before we begin this morning's conference call, I would like to take a moment to remind all listeners that today's call includes forward-looking statements that involve estimates, judgments, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.
The complete text of Mattr's statement on forward-looking information is included in Section 4.0 of the second-quarter 2024 earnings press release, in the MD&A that is available on SEDAR+, and on the company's website at mattr.com. For those joining via webcast, you may follow the visual presentation that accompanies this call.
Q2 2024 Mattr Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
