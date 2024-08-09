Q2 2024 Soho House & Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Soho House & Co. Incorporated second-quarter 2024 results conference call. Please note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



I'd now like to hand over to Thomas Allen, Soho House & Co. Incorporated Chief Financial Officer. You may now begins.



Thomas Allen - Soho House & Co Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you for joining us today to discuss Soho House & Co. second-quarter financial results. My name is Thomas Allen, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer. I'm here with Andrew Carnie, our CEO.



Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that represent our beliefs or expectations about future events. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause such differences are described in our SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today, and we assume no obligation to update any