Q2 2024 Mercer International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and welcome to Mercer International's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call today is Juan Carlos Bueno, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercer International; and Robert [Richard] Short, CFO and Secretary.



Richard Short - Mercer International Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Secretary



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. I'll begin by touching on the financial and operating highlights of the second quarter before turning the call over to Juan Carlos to provide further color into the markets, our operations and our strategic initiatives. Also for those of you that have joined the call today by telephone, there is presentation material that we have attached to the Investors section of our website.



Before turning to our results, I would like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements in this morning's conference call. According to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of