Q2 2024 Pembina Pipeline Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pembina Pipeline Corporation Q2 2024 results conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Friday, August 9, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Tucunel, VP of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.



Dan Tucunel - Pembina Pipeline Corp - VP, Capital Markets



Thank you, Joanna. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review highlights for the second quarter of 2024. On the call today, we have Scott Burrows, President and Chief Executive Officer; Cameron Goldade, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; along with other members of Pembina's leadership team including Jaret Sprott, Janet Loduca, Stuart Taylor, and Chris Scherman.



I would like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, judgments, and projections. Forward-looking statements we may express or imply today are subject to risks and uncertainties