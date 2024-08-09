Aug 09, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust second quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Jennifer Suess, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, ESG and Corporate secretary. Ms. Suess, you may begin.



Jennifer Suess - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - Senior Vice President, General Counsel, ESG and Corporate Secretary



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I am Jennifer Suess, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, ESG and Corporate Secretary of RioCan.



Before we begin, I'm required to read the following cautionary statements. In talking about our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements, including statements concerning RioCan's objectives, its strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's belief, plans, estimates and intention and similar statements concerning anticipated future