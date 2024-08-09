Aug 09, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Q2 2024 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Earnings conference call.



Joe Payne - Air Transport Services Group Inc - Chief Legal Officer



Good morning and welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. We issued our earnings release yesterday after the market closed. It's on our website at atsginc.com. Let me begin by advising you that during the course of this call, we will make projections and other forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results and other future events may differ materially from those we described here.



These forward-looking statements are based on information, plans, and estimates as of the date of this call. Air Transport Services Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, new information, or other changes. These factors