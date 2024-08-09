Q2 2024 Chartwell Retirement Residences Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chartwell Retirement Residences Q2 2024 financial results conference call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to the CEO Vlad Volodarski. Please go ahead.



Vlad Volodarski - Chartwell Retirement Residences - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Isabel. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. There is a slide presentation to accompany this conference call available on our website at chartwell.com under the Investor Relations tab.



Joining me are Karen Sullivan, President and Chief Operating Officer; Jeffrey Brown, Chief Financial Officer; and Jonathan Boulakia, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Legal Officer.



Before I begin, I direct you to the cautionary statements on slide 2 because during this call, we will make statements containing forward-looking information and non-GAAP and other financial measures. Our MD&A and other security filings contain information about the assumptions, risks, and uncertainties inherent in such forward-looking statements and details of such